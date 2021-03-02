Pedro Gomez’s Son, Rio, Joined ESPN’s Broadcast Today

Last month, the sports world lost one of the best reporters in the business in Pedro Gomez. He passed away at the young age of 58.

Gomez was such an integral part of ESPN’s baseball coverage due to his insider information and expert analysis. His family had a heartbreaking statement to release at the time of his death, saying “He was our everything and his kids’ biggest believe.”

On Tuesday, ESPN had Rio Gomez join the broadcast booth during a Spring Training showdown between the Rays and Red Sox so he could pay tribute to his late father. This worked out perfectly for ESPN since Rio is currently a relief pitcher for the Red Sox.

During his time in the broadcast booth, Gomez discussed how important it was to have his father support him in the stands.

“It meant the world to me,” Gomez said. “There were times where I’d be struggling, and whatever he could do from the phone whether I was in Arizona for Spring Training or somewhere along the East Coast, he’d try to always help as best as he could over the phone. There were times where he’d realize no matter what he could say through the home, him showing up in person is what I need.”

Gomez mentioned a time where his father showed up to Fort Myers out of the blue to surprise him. He said it gave him everything he needed to turn his mindset around.

"It meant the world to me." Rio Gomez talks about what it was like to have his late father, Pedro Gomez, support him in the stands ❤ pic.twitter.com/vMFMxKYgys — ESPN (@espn) March 2, 2021

This was a heartwarming gesture by ESPN that truly honored the late Pedro Gomez.

As for Rio, we’re hoping we’ll see him on the main roster for the Red Sox at some point this season.