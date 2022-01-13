Pete Thamel Reacts To Joining ESPN’s College Football Team

ESPN hired well-renowned college football insider Pete Thamel, according to a Wednesday evening report from the New York Post. The Yahoo Sports writer is set to make the jump to the Worldwide Leader where he will reportedly take on a “Adam Schefter” role for college athletics.

On Thursday, ESPN confirmed the hire.

“Pete has long established himself as one of the sport’s top news breakers and storytellers. He’ll bring that sensibility and his unique voice and perspective to every platform at ESPN,” said Lauren Reynolds, vice president and executive editor, ESPN.com. “We’re thrilled to welcome Pete to ESPN and excited for his contributions as he joins our team of award-winning college sports reporters who create smart, distinctive coverage.”

Thamel, who will officially join ESPN as a college football senior writer, reacted to the news shortly after the announcement on social media.

“Fired up to confirm,” Thamel wrote on Twitter in response to the ESPN press release. “Can’t wait to get started with the new team.”

Fired up to confirm. Can’t wait to get started with the new team. https://t.co/mPQQHV0atd — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 13, 2022

Thamel will wear a number of hats at ESPN when he officially begins this Saturday, Jan. 15. He’ll write day-to-day news reporting on ESPN.com as well as feature pieces to ESPN+.

Thamel will also contribute to ESPN Radio and make regular appearances on a wide array of the network’s college football television shows, including College GameDay, College Football Live, Get Up and SportsCenter.

According to ESPN, Thamel will also cover college basketball, in addition to his year-round coverage of college football.

Thamel arrives at ESPN from Yahoo Sports where he began in 2017. Prior to his most recent gig, he spent five years as a senior writer at Sports Illustrated covering college football and basketball and nine years as the national college sports reporter for the New York Times.