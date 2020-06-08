Peter King Apologizes For Drew Brees Analogy In Monday Column

Prominent NFL columnist Peter King has apologized for an analogy made in his Drew Brees section on Monday morning.

In a version of the column that has since been changed, a source close to the quarterback compared the reaction of Brees’ teammates to the boys from the famous novel Lord of the Flies. Specifically, the analogy pointed out how those boys “spiral into savagery to survive.”

Needless to say, King’s audience was critical of the column comparing Brees’ teammates to savages in any way or form. Twitter user called him out for the insensitive reference during this time of protesting against racial injustice.

Shortly after he published his column, King returned to Twitter to apologize. He removed the reference and pledged to be “more conscious about the full meaning of analogies.”

“I am removing the reference to ‘Lord of the Flies’ upon hearing from so many who found it offensive,” King said. “I apologize for using it. I understand why some are hurt by it. You should be. I’ll be more conscious about the full meaning of analogies. Thanks for keeping me honest.”

But Peter King has been a sportswriter and journalist since the 1980s. As someone who uses prose to get his point across for a living, it’s King’s responsibility to know the power of his words.

If his words come back to bite him, he’ll have no one to blame but himself.