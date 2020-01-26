The Spun

Peyton Manning Jokes About Sharing Broadcasting Booth With Eli

Eli and Peyton Manning on stage at an awards show.HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 04: Eli Manning accepts the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year presented by Nationwide as his brother Peyton Manning, a former winner of the award, looks on during the NFL Honors at Wortham Theater Center on February 4, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

On Friday, Eli Manning announced his playing days in the NFL were over and joined his brother Peyton in retirement.

The two brothers shared the same profession for more than a decade. Could they possibly share the same broadcasting booth down the road?

Peyton joked that it’s unlikely while speaking with ESPN’s Holly Rowe during an in-game interview at Saturday’s Kansas-Tennessee game. Rowe asked if the two legendary QBs might team up in the booth at some point.

“It’d be so hard to get a word in,” Manning said. “We’re always arguing over who’s gonna say what. So I’m not sure the two of us would fit in that booth together, but I look forward to doing some fun things with him in the fall especially that we haven’t had a chance to do in a long time. He’s at peace, so I’m happy about that.”

Peyton already does his share of broadcasting work for ESPN, hosting Peyton’s Places and his own Detail series. Clearly, a major network would love to bring him on as a game analyst.

Eli’s personality is different than Peyton’s, but he would also be a big draw as a color commentator. Of course, that’s assuming its a role he’d want to fill.

Either way, expect to see plenty of Manning brothers now that they are both done playing.


