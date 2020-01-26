Peyton Manning Jokes About Sharing Broadcasting Booth With Eli

On Friday, Eli Manning announced his playing days in the NFL were over and joined his brother Peyton in retirement.

The two brothers shared the same profession for more than a decade. Could they possibly share the same broadcasting booth down the road?

Peyton joked that it’s unlikely while speaking with ESPN’s Holly Rowe during an in-game interview at Saturday’s Kansas-Tennessee game. Rowe asked if the two legendary QBs might team up in the booth at some point.

“It’d be so hard to get a word in,” Manning said. “We’re always arguing over who’s gonna say what. So I’m not sure the two of us would fit in that booth together, but I look forward to doing some fun things with him in the fall especially that we haven’t had a chance to do in a long time. He’s at peace, so I’m happy about that.”

Gracious and hilarious. Pretty great combo! Thank you Peyton Manning. Glad you got to experience Allen Fieldhouse. pic.twitter.com/mlAzN0aM4F — Holly Rowe (@sportsiren) January 25, 2020

Peyton already does his share of broadcasting work for ESPN, hosting Peyton’s Places and his own Detail series. Clearly, a major network would love to bring him on as a game analyst.

Eli’s personality is different than Peyton’s, but he would also be a big draw as a color commentator. Of course, that’s assuming its a role he’d want to fill.

Either way, expect to see plenty of Manning brothers now that they are both done playing.