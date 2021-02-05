Peyton Manning Is Launching A Media Company, ‘Omaha Productions’

So far, Peyton Manning has rebuffed advances by ESPN and FOX to become an NFL broadcaster, and rival to CBS star Tony Romo. Manning continues to expand his role in the media, though.

He already hosts a pair of shows for the ESPN+ platform: Peyton’s Places, which returns with new episodes on Sunday, as well as the film breakdown show Detail. Manning is also set to host the reboot of the quiz show College Bowl on NBC. Brothers Cooper and Eli Manning will both be executive producers on that show as well.

With three different TV shows and plenty of other opportunities, it looks like Peyton is taking the logical next step. According to the New York Post, the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos great is launching Omaha Productions, named after his famous pre-snap call at the line of scrimmage.

“Manning has started Omaha Productions. Initially, he is building off the success of his ESPN+/NFL Films program ‘Peyton’s Places,'” Andrew Marchand reports. “He will next produce other big name athletes’ programs based on the show. He will continue doing another year of the NFL film-breakdown show ‘Detail’ for ESPN+.”

According to Marchand, Peyton Manning intends to bring some serious star power into the fold. The former QB intends to build on the success of Peyton’s Places, and produce similar shows for other sports, starring David Ortiz, Ronda Rousey, Abby Wambach, and his brother Eli Manning.

Peyton’s father Archie spoke to Marchand about his son’s media aspirations. He says that Peyton and wife Ashley are “truly enjoying” raising their 10-year old twins, which makes him reticent to take on projects that he isn’t super passionate about. He seems to love doing Peyton’s Places and Detail, and the NBC game show is probably less of a time commitment away from family than a full year of Monday Night Football would be.

We’ve seen other star athletes like LeBron James have tremendous success launching production companies of their own. Now, it looks like Peyton Manning is set to throw his hat into the ring, with some pretty ambitious plans to build on the post-football media career he’s been developing for a few years already.

