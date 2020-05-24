Photo: Arrest Mugshot For Ex-NFL QB Ryan Leaf Released

Former NFL quarterback turned ESPN college football analyst Ryan Leaf was arrested on Friday afternoon.

The former NFL Draft bust was arrested Friday on a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery. Leaf was reportedly arrested at roughly 2 p.m. in Palm Desert, California. He was booked into the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Leaf, the No. 2 overall pick in the 1998 NFL Draft, spent just four seasons in the league. He’s widely known as one of the biggest draft busts ever. Leaf spent time on the Chargers, Bucs, Cowboys and Seahawks. He finished his NFL career with 3,666 passing yards, 14 touchdowns and 36 interceptions.

The former quarterback later spent two years in prison after being arrested in 2012 for violating a probation order while allegedly attempting to steal prescription drugs.

The once-troubled NFL quarterback appeared to turn his life around in recent years. He was hired by ESPN before the 2019 college football season. Leaf, a former Washington State star, also worked for the Pac-12 Network and did games for SiriusXM Radio.

Unfortunately, Leaf appears to have suffered a setback with his Friday arrest. TMZ Sports has released his arrest mugshot.

Ryan Leaf Arrested for Domestic Battery in Palm Springs, Mug Shot Released https://t.co/yaEbplKJe0 — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) May 23, 2020

Leaf was reportedly released from jail on Friday night on $5,000 bail, according to records. He is reportedly set to appear in court on Sept. 25.