Photo: Boomer Esiason’s Daughter Calls Him Out For His Outfit

A closeup of Boomer Esiason.NEWPORT, WALES - AUGUST 27: Boomer Esiason arrives at the red carpet Gala Dinner as part of The All-Star Cup Celebrity Golf event at the Celtic Manor Resort on August 27, 2005 Newport, Wales. The cup - the brainchild of Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly - sees 2 teams of 10 celebrities from Europe and the US taking part over the Roman Road course, venue of the 2010 Ryder Cup, with Colin Montgomerie and Mark O'Meara as the non-playing captains of the European and US teams respectively. The cup will be presented by Kirsty Gallacher and Jamie Theakston. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

Even the children of celebrities are occasionally embarrassed by their parents. They’re also not opposed to making fun of them either.

Take Sydney Esiason Martin, the daughter of former NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason. Her dad’s outfit is the butt of jokes today, and she had no issue throwing some gas on the flames.

It is really, really cold in Kansas City and Boomer was bundled up for the elements as part of CBS’ pregame coverage. However, it was his choice of sunglasses that earned him flak on social media.

Even from his own daughter.

Yeah, Boomer is gonna have to explain those shades. No doubt he’ll be asked about them on his radio show tomorrow.

Wonder if his daughter sent him a text about them herself.


