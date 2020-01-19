Photo: Boomer Esiason’s Daughter Calls Him Out For His Outfit

Even the children of celebrities are occasionally embarrassed by their parents. They’re also not opposed to making fun of them either.

Take Sydney Esiason Martin, the daughter of former NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason. Her dad’s outfit is the butt of jokes today, and she had no issue throwing some gas on the flames.

It is really, really cold in Kansas City and Boomer was bundled up for the elements as part of CBS’ pregame coverage. However, it was his choice of sunglasses that earned him flak on social media.

Even from his own daughter.

Someone come get my dad https://t.co/1oQoDqzEEY — Sydney Esiason Martin (@sydneyemartin) January 19, 2020

Yeah, Boomer is gonna have to explain those shades. No doubt he’ll be asked about them on his radio show tomorrow.

Wonder if his daughter sent him a text about them herself.