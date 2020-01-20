Photo: Rob Lowe’s Hat Goes Viral At NFC Championship Game

Actor Rob Lowe is at today’s NFC Championship Game in Santa Clara, and it looks like he’s just hoping both teams have fun.

Lowe showed up dressed in black, not in the team colors of either the San Francisco 49ers or Green Bay Packers. That makes sense, considering he’s a noted Indianapolis Colts supporter.

But to make his outfit complete, Lowe wore a black hat emblazoned with the NFL shield.

It’s his choice of headgear that has gotten the most attention.

Just huge fan of the league itself. pic.twitter.com/ncCEWwJGe9 — jordan (@JordanUhl) January 20, 2020

Usually, you don’t see people wearing regular NFL gear. Lowe could have just worn another hat that didn’t represent either team, but the fact he’s sporting the shield is pretty funny.

Lowe acknowledge his fashion choice on Twitter after it went viral.

I didn’t expect my hat to be the most interesting part of this game! https://t.co/F54cTppe7C — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) January 20, 2020

He does have a point. This game has been a blowout, with the Niners leading 34-7 in the third quarter and looking for more.

San Francisco has not been tested yet this postseason, though they most certainly will be if they reach Super Bowl LIV. There they’ll find the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes waiting to do battle.