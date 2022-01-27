Photos: Anna Kournikova’s Top Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Pictures

Over the years, several notable athletes have been featured in the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Shooting for the 2022 edition of the iconic magazine is underway. Perhaps we’ll see another notable athlete or two in this year’s edition of the legendary issue.

Among the most-popular athletes to pose for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue is Anna Kournikova. The former tennis pro and pop culture star posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue back in 2004.

Kournikova was near the top of her fame in 2004. She rose to tennis prominence in the late 1990s and early 200s.

Kournikova never rose to the top of the tennis world, though she did make some impressive runs in Grand Slams. She made the semifinals at Wimbledon in 1997 and the quarterfinals of the Australian Open in 2001. Kournikova made it to the fourth round of the U.S. Open in 1996 and ’98.

She was featured in the regular Sports Illustrated issue, as well, making the cover.

Kournikova shared a special throwback post for her 2000 cover shoot.

You can view Kournikova’s full shoot here.