Photos: ESPN’s Tony Reali Shows Off Epic Quarantine Hair Growth

Prominent figures in the sports world have used the past few months to grow out their beards while in quarantine. We’ve seen players like Aaron Rodgers and coaches like John Calipari showcase their facial hair.

ESPN personality Tony Reali used his time away from the Around The Horn studio to grow out his hair as well. On Wednesday afternoon, he showed off the absurd progress he’s made from March to July.

Reali went from a standard hairdo to a mad scientist look. It’s pretty impressive to see his hair grow out the way it did at his age – 41 years old.

The rest of the world received its first look at Reali’s quarantine hair on Twitter, as he posted side-by-side photos with the caption: “One guy is going one way and one guy is going the other way.”

March 1. July 1. One guy is going one way and one guy is going the other way. pic.twitter.com/mJuKrhzy0j — Tony Reali (@TonyReali) July 1, 2020

The only thing Reali is missing here is an epic beard to go with the long hair.

With most barbershops opening up around the country, Reali will have the chance to go back to his regular look if he wants to. On the flip side, it’d be fun to see just how long his hair can grow.

Regardless of what Reali does with his hair in the future, his current look will never be forgotten.