Photos: Meet College GameDay's Surprising New Member

Peloton instructor Jess Sims is joining ESPN's College GameDay crew for this upcoming season. The network officially announced this move on Wednesday.

Sims will make live, weekly appearances on College GameDay. She'll work alongside Rece Davis, Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and several others.

“I am so excited to join the GameDay crew because the show not only celebrates all of the on-field action, but also highlights the passionate communities that surround the games,” Sims said, via ESPN Press Room. “This is such a great opportunity to get back to my roots in college sports and I can’t wait to meet incredible athletes and fans and explore these campuses and cities that eat, sleep and breathe their hometown teams.”

Sims became an influential figure in the world of fitness in 2018 when she joined Peloton.

ESPN pointed out that Sims teaches running, walking, bootcamp, strength and stretching classes to over seven million subscribers worldwide.

Sims is undoubtedly passionate about sports, which makes her partnership with ESPN a perfect fit.

Over the past two years, Sims has worked with the New York Liberty of the WNBA as an in-arena host and sideline reporter.

College GameDay will return later this month.