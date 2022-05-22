Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Colin Cowherd

AUSTIN, TX - MARCH 13: Radio host Colin Cowherd speaks onstage at 'The Evolution of Audio in the 21st Century' during the 2015 SXSW Music, Film + Interactive Festival at Four Seasons Hotel on March 13, 2015 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Amy E. Price/Getty Images for SXSW)

Longtime sports radio host and TV personality Colin Cowherd doesn't often delve into his personal life very often during his shows.

However, the former ESPN host turned Fox Sports 1 personality has recently started to get more open on social media.

Cowherd, 58, has been married to his second wife, Ann Cowherd, since 2010.

The happy couple recently went on vacation in Italy together. Colin shared a heartwarming note on Twitter on Sunday.

"Going through the photos of our trip to Italy and this is my fave. Not a care in the world for a week. Exhausted at times, amazed at others. Mostly though, grateful for a life that includes Ann," he tweeted.

Colin and Ann tied the knot in 2010. This is Colin's second marriage, as he was married to his first wife, Kimberly, from 1996-2007.

They were both reportedly previously married before tying the knot together in 2010.

Colin had a child, Liv, from his first marriage.

During his first show on Fox Sports 1, Cowherd explained that his wife, Ann, was a big reason why he decided to leave ESPN.

Cowherd explained that his wife asked him if he was working where he wanted to work and living where he wanted to live.

At the time, Cowherd was working for ESPN and living in Connecticut. The answers were no and no.

Life has clearly been good to Colin and Ann since they arrived in Southern California.