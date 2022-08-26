Photos: Meet The Newest Member Of College GameDay, Jess Sims

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 04: The pet lovers behind ACANA® Pet Food announce collaboration with Jess Sims to support successful pet adoptions as part of Forever Project on August 04, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Champion Petfoods) Theo Wargo/Getty Images

ESPN's College GameDay will return this Saturday for its 36th season. There will be plenty of familiar faces on the show, such as Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and Chris 'The Bear' Fallica.

There will also be a few newcomers on this year's season of College GameDay. Three weeks ago, the show officially welcomed Peloton instructor and sports reporter Jess Sims to the family.

"I am so excited to join the GameDay crew because the show not only celebrates all of the on-field action, but also highlights the passionate communities that surround the games,” Sims said, via ESPN Press Room. “This is such a great opportunity to get back to my roots in college sports and I can’t wait to meet incredible athletes and fans and explore these campuses and cities that eat, sleep and breathe their hometown teams.”

Sims will be an on-site reporter and personality for College GameDay starting Week 1.

Sims joined Peloton in 2018. She teaches running, walking, bootcamp, strength and stretching classes.

Over the past few years, Sims has built a large following on Instagram. As of this week, she had 440,000 followers.

In addition to her career as a Peloton instructor, Sims has worked with the New York Liberty as an in-arena host and sideline reporter.

Sims' career as a sideline reporter could really take off depending on how this season of College GameDay plays out.

College GameDay will air at 10 a.m. ET this Saturday on ESPN.