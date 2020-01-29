Planters Cancels Super Bowl Ad Campaign After Kobe Bryant’s Tragic Death

In the wake of Kobe Bryant’s death, Planters has paused the campaign for its upcoming ads regarding the fictitious death of its beloved Mr. Peanut character.

The company debuted a pregame ad entitled “Road Trip” last week, in which it killed off Mr. Peanut in a fiery car crash. The ad starred actors Matt Walsh and Wesley Snipes.

According to AdAge.com, Planters intended to air the “Road Trip” spot before the big game on Sunday and then roll out an in-game commercial featuring Mr. Peanut’s funeral.

The company still could follow through on that plan, but has elected to halt its ad campaign leading up to Sunday.

“We are saddened by this weekend’s news and Planters has paused all campaign activities, including paid media, and will evaluate next steps through a lens of sensitivity to those impacted by this tragedy,” the brand said in a statement Monday. As of Monday, it remained unclear how the brand would proceed with its marketing strategy leading up to the Super Bowl. There are currently no plans to change the Super Bowl spot, which is set to show a funeral for Mr. Peanut.

Of course, it wouldn’t surprise us if Planters just scrapped the Mr. Peanut funeral ad as a whole, or at least delayed the release of it beyond this weekend.

We’re not quite sure why they needed to kill off Mr. Peanut anyway, even if he wasn’t actually a real person.