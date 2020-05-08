Popular ESPN Announcer Reportedly Leaving For Fox Sports

On Friday morning, a report emerged suggesting a prominent ESPN announcer is leaving the network for Fox Sports.

According to a report from Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Adam Amin is taking his talents elsewhere. After rising up the ranks at ESPN over the past decade, Amin is leaving for Fox Sports.

The popular play-by-play announcer has done just about everything for ESPN over the years. Since joining ESPN in 2011, Amin called college football, the Women’s Final Four, along with MLB and NBA games.

He did it all for the Worldwide Leader, but will reportedly have a more focused role with his new company. According to Marchand, Amin will focus on either NFL or college football – with MLB and college basketball on the side.

From the report:

Sources said Amin and Fox are finalizing a deal that will have him call NFL or college football, as well as Major League Baseball. Amin, 33, could also do some college basketball.

ESPN has a cache of announcers at its disposal, but Amin turned into a fan-favorite in recent years.

The wheels are always turning in the media. It will be interesting to see who steps in to fill Amin’s shoes for the Worldwide Leader.