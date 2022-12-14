Prominent ESPN Personality Announces He's Leaving The Network

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - FEBRUARY 05: A view of the logo during ESPN The Party on February 5, 2016 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images for ESPN)

On Wednesday morning, David Jacoby had important news to share with his fans.

After spending over two decades with ESPN, Jacoby is ready to embrace the next chapter of his career.

Jacoby told his Twitter followers that it was a mutual decision.

"It’s time," Jacoby tweeted. "After 23 years with ESPN, we have mutually decided to move on. I’ve learned everything I know there, met my best friends there, met my wife there, and leave with zero regrets. I can’t wait to share what’s next."

Jacoby joined ESPN in 1999. He eventually became the co-host of "Jalen & Jacoby."

In addition to his work with Jalen Rose on the radio, Jacoby made appearances on "Get Up" and "SportsNation."

Before he became a commentator for ESPN, Jacoby was a development executive. He was also an executive producer for the Worldwide Leader In Sports.

We wish Jacoby all the best as he pursues other endeavors.