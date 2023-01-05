Prominent ESPN Radio Host Is Considering Retirement

NEW YORK - JULY 19: New York Yankees television broadcaster Michael Kay speaks during the teams 63rd Old Timers Day before the game against the Detroit Tigers on July 19, 2009 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Michael Kay of ESPN Radio could step away from the microphone fairly soon.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Kay is "seriously contemplating" retiring from his ESPN show.

Kay has been hosting his ESPN New York show for more than two decades.

It's worth noting that Kay's multi-year contract with ESPN New York runs out in September. There have reportedly been conversations about an extension, but retirement is still on the table.

Kay will turn 62 in February. He's already the voice of the Yankees due to his work with the YES Network.

Even though Kay's career on the radio could end soon, it sounds like he wants to continue his "Kay-Rod" broadcast with Alex Rodriguez.

From the New York Post:

Kay has no plans to give up his Yankees job and has made it clear to ESPN executives that he hopes to continue on ESPN’s “Kay-Rod” broadcasts, where he and Alex Rodriguez did an alternative cast on select “Sunday Night Baseball” games last season and during a postseason series.

There's no replacement plan in place for ESPN at the moment. That's because the network is trying to keep Kay.

Kay will be hard to replace, that's for sure.