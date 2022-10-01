Look: Rachel Nichols Makes Her Thoughts On ESPN Very Clear

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 09: ESPN television host/moderator Rachel Nichols speaks during a press event at CES 2019 at the Aria Resort & Casino on January 9, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. CES, the world's largest annual consumer technology trade show, runs through January 11 and features about 4,500 exhibitors showing off their latest products and services to more than 180,000 attendees. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

Former ESPN host Rachel Nichols announced on Friday that she is partnering with Showtime Basketball in a multi-platform role.

“I’ve been so fortunate to live my dream job alongside some of the best journalists in the business for more than 25 years, and this new development deal with Showtime Sports gives me my most broad playing field yet,” Nichols said in a statement. “They’ve asked me to produce, create and host new sports programming across platforms, working alongside Hall of Famers, multiple guys with championship rings and an uber-creative team behind the camera. We’re going to have so much fun.”

Shortly after this announcement was made, Nichols appeared on Showtime Basketball's All the Smoke With Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson. She addressed her departure from ESPN.

Nichols ended up leaving ESPN after private comments she made about Maria Taylor went public.

When discussing ESPN in the latest interview, Nichols hinted at a double standard.

"They weren't telling me to do this because it was in my contract, but they were putting a lot of pressure on me," Nichols said. "I was being told, 'Well, you're not a team player.' Every woman in business knows we're supposed to be team players and helpful, and men are aggressive sharks and all of that. I felt like I worked so long - decades - for this job. I wanted the chance to do it."

Apparently, Nichols was actually spied on at that time. That's how her comments about Taylor ended up surfacing in an article.

"I felt like I worked so long for this job. I've done everything that I've been asked, and I wanted the chance to do it. I was getting ready to leave for the bubble and I was using a new set of equipment. I didn't know if you leave a particular app running in the background that the line from my hotel room to Bristol would stay open."

Nichols continued: "One person decided to just sit and watch, spying on me like I was their own personal TV show and when they heard something they thought was juicy they picked up their phone and started recording my conversation."

The full segment regarding Nichols' exit from ESPN can be seen here.