Report: 1 Broadcasting Option ‘Most Likely’ For Troy Aikman

Longtime FOX NFL analyst Troy Aikman’s contract is officially up, leaving his broadcasting future undecided.

Aikman himself admitted before the NFC Championship Game that it could be his final game for FOX. Amazon is reportedly pursuing the Pro Football Hall of Famer to help lead its Thursday Night Football booth.

It’s not out of the question though that Aikman could take the Thursday gig with Amazon and still work FOX’s NFL Game of the Week on Sundays. In fact, New York Post sports media insider Andrew Marchand said this week that is the “most likely” possibility.

“That’s not a definite, but that’s probably the most likely scenario I would say,” Marchand said, before cautioning that ESPN is still a “wild card” in the process.

Aikman, who has been calling games for FOX since 2001 and working alongside Joe Buck since 2004, actually addressed the possibility of having split roles next season.

“Those conversations are happening now,” Aikman told Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram in January. “And I’m really being as honest as I can be about it. I really don’t know what it’s gonna look like when it’s all said and done and it does get settled. As to whether I’ll be working for Fox and Amazon, whether I’ll just be working for Fox or whether I’ll just be working for Amazon. I really don’t know what might happen.”