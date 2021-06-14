Report: Another Big Name Could Be Leaving ESPN

In a year in which ESPN has moved on from several iconic employees, one of the network’s legends may elect to move on from the Worldwide Leader later this year, according to a new report.

Per Front Office Sports, SportsCenter host Neil Everett’s contract with ESPN expires this summer. Instead of trying to negotiate a new deal, Everett “could” reportedly leave ESPN.

Everett, 59 years old, has been an iconic member of the SportsCenter team. He’s worked alongside Stan Verrett since 2009, running the 1 a.m. ET edition of ESPN’s long-running show. Both Everett and Verrett are fan favorites, thanks to their high-energy chemistry.

Everett could be the next longtime ESPN employee to leave the network (or be asked to leave, for that matter). He would join names like Kenny Mayne, Mike Golic Sr. and Dan Le Batard.

“Neil Everett, a staple at ESPN for 21 years, could leave the network this summer, sources told Front Office Sports,” wrote Michael McCarthy, via Front Office Sports. “Everett, 59, has been a fixture on the 1 a.m. ET “SportsCenter” with longtime partner Stan Verrett. Everett’s current deal with ESPN expires this summer, said sources.”

It’s unclear if Neil Everett wants to work for a new employer of he’d like to retire.

Running the 1 a.m. ET SportsCenter is no easy task for a 59-year-old. Somehow, Everett has made it look easy, though.

ESPN is already undergoing major changes. It’d be a shame for the network to lose Everett.