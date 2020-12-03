Report: Dan Le Batard Could Be On His Way Out At ESPN

Popular ESPN radio host Dan Le Batard is in talks with the company to buyout the remainder of his contract, according to a new report.

ESPN has already begun mapping out ways to fill Le Batard’s radio and television time, in case the buyout is agreed to, per Bobby Burack and Ryan Glasspiegel of OutKick the Coverage. Le Batard has more than a year left on his current deal, and as of July 2019, was reportedly paid $3.5 million per year.

Le Batard has clashed with ESPN higher-ups before, so hearing he may be leaving the network isn’t overly surprising. However, he’s still a major asset for the Worldwide Leader, hosting his daily radio show as well as the television program Highly Questionable.

BREAKING with @sportsrapport at @OutKick: Dan Le Batard and ESPN are discussing a buyout of the remainder of his contract.https://t.co/vzYV7W7UWC — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) December 3, 2020

Most recently, Le Batard took exception to one of his producers, Chris Cote, being laid off without his consultation. Le Batard wound up rehiring Cote and paying his salary (plus a raise) out of pocket.

“We were blindsided by him being let go. It’s the greatest disrespect of my professional career that I got no notice, no collaboration,” Le Batard said on his show at the time. “That Mike Ryan told me that Chris Cote had been let go. I would’ve loved to have worked something out if somebody had told me, to protect him, because anyone who knows, Stugotz, what we do around here understands that we are a family. A dysfunctional, pirate ship/clown car that shouldn’t exist inside this machine but is so sticky with you guys because you, at least in part, because you, the discerning among you, recognize, in a way that is totally overwhelmingly—I can’t tell you how you the audience, with your support, and your loyalty, somehow made the worst professional weekend of Chris Cote’s professional life, better.”

"We were blindsided by him being let go. It’s the greatest disrespect of my professional career that I got no notice, no collaboration.” pic.twitter.com/Y8d1p74qlW — Kevin Draper (@kevinmdraper) November 11, 2020

Le Batard usually addresses reports like this eventually, so we’ll see if he has anything to say on his show soon.

If he does wind up leaving ESPN, it will be a major shakeup to the company’s radio and television lineup.