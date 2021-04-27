Report: The Dan Le Batard Show Has A New Home

“The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz” has reportedly found a new–and lucrative–home for its podcast.

According to Ben Mullin of the Wall Street Journal, DraftKings has agreed to a three-year, $50 million deal to license the show. The contract is the company’s latest foray into the media world.

Le Batard’s popular show is currently property of Meadowlark Media, the media start-up founded by the former ESPN host and his old boss at the Worldwide Leader, John Skipper.

This is also the first licensing agreement for the fledgling company, which was formed after Le Batard left ESPN in January.

“DraftKings will be licensing the podcast to many different distributors on a nonexclusive basis, which was also a selling point for Mr. Le Batard, who wants the podcast to be heard by as many fans as possible, one of the people said,” Mullin writes.

Scoop: @LeBatardShow has a new home. @DraftKings has struck a three-year, $50 million deal to license the show, part of its media push.https://t.co/D3iH4w9TJh — Ben Mullin (@BenMullin) April 27, 2021

The Le Batard Show officially announced the partnership moments ago on Twitter.

Thrilled to announce a multi year partnership with @draftkings that represents the most significant support a partner has ever given us. @draftkings is truly sponsoring our freedom, & we reward their pioneering commitment to changing the content game with this crappy graphic -Dan pic.twitter.com/DGt3ZshgV6 — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) April 27, 2021

In recent months, Meadowlark has added former ESPN employees Adnan Virk and Jemele Hill to its roster.

Additionally, The Le Batard Show officially hired SB Nation and Sports Illustrated alum Jessica Smetana to join its team this month.