Report: ESPN Asked Top Broadcasters To Take Voluntary Pay Cuts

Stephen A. Smith at the Warriors vs. Thunder game.OAKLAND, CA - MAY 30: TV sports personality Stephen A. Smith speaks with youth from the Hidden Genius Project prior to Game Seven of the Western Conference Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Oklahoma City Thunder during the 2016 NBA Playoffs at ORACLE Arena on May 30, 2016 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Robert Reiners/Getty Images)

Businesses all across America are suffering due to the restrictions the coronavirus pandemic has placed on us.

But now even the sports networks are beginning to plan cuts in order to stay afloat. It now appears that ESPN is hoping to save a little money by getting its top talent to take pay cuts.

According to John Ourand of Sports Business Journal, ESPN is asking its 100 highest-paid commentators to take a voluntary 15-percent pay cut for the next three months. Among the analysts named who might be asked to take a cut are Stephen A. Smith, Mike Greenberg, Alex Rodriguez and Kirk Herbstreit.

ESPN has already started taking pay cuts at the highest level. Sports Business Journal noted that executives are going to be taking 20- to 30-percent pay cuts in the months to come.

The sports world has been greatly affected by the pandemic. Basically every live event scheduled to air on ESPN’s airwaves over the last month-plus has been postponed or outright canceled.

It’s tough to imagine live sports coming back anytime soon.

 

The Worldwide Leader in Sports will have new content for us eventually. But in the interim, there are going to be some hard decisions and heartbreaking decisions made at ESPN.

