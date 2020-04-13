Report: ESPN Asked Top Broadcasters To Take Voluntary Pay Cuts

Businesses all across America are suffering due to the restrictions the coronavirus pandemic has placed on us.

But now even the sports networks are beginning to plan cuts in order to stay afloat. It now appears that ESPN is hoping to save a little money by getting its top talent to take pay cuts.

According to John Ourand of Sports Business Journal, ESPN is asking its 100 highest-paid commentators to take a voluntary 15-percent pay cut for the next three months. Among the analysts named who might be asked to take a cut are Stephen A. Smith, Mike Greenberg, Alex Rodriguez and Kirk Herbstreit.

ESPN has already started taking pay cuts at the highest level. Sports Business Journal noted that executives are going to be taking 20- to 30-percent pay cuts in the months to come.

ESPN has asked its 100 most highly paid commentators to take voluntary 15% pay cuts over the next three months, SBJ has learned. https://t.co/vXzjqebKek — John Ourand (@Ourand_SBJ) April 13, 2020

The sports world has been greatly affected by the pandemic. Basically every live event scheduled to air on ESPN’s airwaves over the last month-plus has been postponed or outright canceled.

It’s tough to imagine live sports coming back anytime soon.

The Worldwide Leader in Sports will have new content for us eventually. But in the interim, there are going to be some hard decisions and heartbreaking decisions made at ESPN.