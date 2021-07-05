Report: ESPN Canceled Katie Nolan’s Late Night Show

In 2017, ESPN brought Katie Nolan over from Fox Sports to serve in a variety of roles. The network gave Nolan her own show in 2018.

The show, Always Late with Katie Nolan, aired on ESPN+, the company’s subscription-based service, and later ESPN2. However, it has reportedly been quietly canceled.

According to OutKick’s Bobby Burack, the show has not aired in over a year, and ESPN confirmed in an email it will not be returning. Nolan herself seems to hint at the discontinuation of her show in her current Twitter bio.

“My shows were called Garbage Time and Always Late,” it reads.

News: ESPN canceled Katie Nolan's TV show.https://t.co/BOFdO3Kqtq — OutKick (@Outkick) July 5, 2021

Nolan is still part of ESPN, having signed an extension in 2020. She currently hosts her podcast Sports? and appears frequently on shows like Highly Questionable.

However, Nolan’s first foray into hosting her own program with the Worldwide Leader clearly did not go as planned. We’ll see how the company attempts to utilize her moving forward, and whether or not she has a long-term place at ESPN.