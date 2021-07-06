Earlier Tuesday afternoon, ESPN announced Rachel Nichols will not serve as the sideline reporter for NBA Finals coverage.

Instead, she’ll be replaced by Malika Andrews. The decision, made just a few hours before the Finals kicks off, comes after controversial comments Nichols made regarding Maria Taylor.

Nichols was expected to continue in her role as host of “The Jump” while on-site at the Finals this week. “We believe this is best decision for all concerned in order to keep the focus on the NBA Finals. Rachel will continue to host The Jump,” ESPN said in a statement.

Well, that statement may not be entirely true. On Tuesday afternoon, media insider Andrew Marchand reported that ESPN canceled the Tuesday edition of “The Jump.”

NEWS: ESPN canceled Rachel Nichols' The Jump for today, The Post has learned. The plan is to have it on tomorrow. — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) July 6, 2021

Here are the comments Nichols made about Taylor, which sparked the recent decisions from ESPN this week:

“I wish Maria Taylor all the success in the world — she covers football, she covers basketball,” Nichols said. “If you need to give her more things to do because you are feeling pressure about your crappy longtime record on diversity — which, by the way, I know personally from the female side of it — like, go for it. Just find it somewhere else. You are not going to find it from me or taking my thing away.”

Marchand reported “The Jump” will return on Wednesday. We’ll have to wait and see if that’s the case.