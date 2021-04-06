Report: ESPN Had 1 Main Reason For Firing Paul Pierce

The Spun

Earlier Monday, ESPN reportedly made a final decision on former NBA star Paul Pierce – who is no longer with the Worldwide Leader.

According to multiple reports, the future Hall of Famer was fired after he shared racy videos on Instagram of himself surrounded by exotic dancers while playing poker with friends. Pierce posted the video on Friday night and was fired a few days later.

However, one new report suggests he may not have been fired if he wasn’t the one who published the videos. Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported if someone Pierce was with posted the video, he might still be working for ESPN.

“According to sources, ESPN was particularly miffed that Pierce chose to put the videos out on his own accord,” Marchand said. “If he had been filmed doing the same activities and they became public by someone else, he may have kept his job.”

After the videos went viral, Pierce stayed quiet for much of Saturday before sending out a two-word message late on Saturday night.

But that wasn’t all from Pierce. He also sent out a cryptic message after the news of his firing from ESPN broke.

“Big Things coming soon stay tuned make sure u smile,” he wrote on Monday night.

We’ll have to wait and see what’s next for the former NBA star.


