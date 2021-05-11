The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Report: ESPN Hires 2 Top Analysts For The NHL

The NHL's logo on ice.PITTSBURGH - MAY 04: The NHL logo behind the net during the game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the New York Rangers prior to game five of the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the 2008 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on May 4, 2008 at the Mellon Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

As ESPN prepares for its new contract as one of the NHL’s largest distributors, the network’s broadcasting teams are taking shape.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, ESPN is adding former NHL players Ray Ferraro and Brian Boucher as primary analysts starting next season.

Ferraro currently serves as an analyst for TSN in Canada and has worked for ESPN in the past.

As for Boucher, he is currently part of NBC’s hockey coverage. He’s also an analyst for the NHL Network.

Marchand previously reported last month that veteran broadcasters Steve Levy and Sean McDonough are in the running to be the top hockey play-by-play choice for the Worldwide Leader. Both have extensive experience calling hockey, in addition to other sports, for ESPN and ABC.

ESPN’s seven-year deal with the NHL begins next season and runs through 2027-28. The network will broadcast four Stanley Cup Finals during that period, with TNT calling the other three.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.