Report: ESPN Hires 2 Top Analysts For The NHL

As ESPN prepares for its new contract as one of the NHL’s largest distributors, the network’s broadcasting teams are taking shape.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, ESPN is adding former NHL players Ray Ferraro and Brian Boucher as primary analysts starting next season.

Ferraro currently serves as an analyst for TSN in Canada and has worked for ESPN in the past.

As for Boucher, he is currently part of NBC’s hockey coverage. He’s also an analyst for the NHL Network.

NEWS: Ray Ferraro & Brian Boucher sign with ABC/ESPN as top NHL analysts, The Post has learned. https://t.co/m738CpO7Ef — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) May 10, 2021

Marchand previously reported last month that veteran broadcasters Steve Levy and Sean McDonough are in the running to be the top hockey play-by-play choice for the Worldwide Leader. Both have extensive experience calling hockey, in addition to other sports, for ESPN and ABC.

ESPN’s seven-year deal with the NHL begins next season and runs through 2027-28. The network will broadcast four Stanley Cup Finals during that period, with TNT calling the other three.