Report: How Much ESPN Was Paying Kenny Mayne

Longtime ESPN host and anchor Kenny Mayne announced this week he was leaving the Worldwide Leader. The reason for his departure was financial.

Mayne described himself as a “salary cap casualty” in his announcement and then told The Athletic’s Richard Deitsch that he was asked to take a significant pay cut, one that would have resulted in “a 14 percent reduction in time worked and a 61 percent reduction in money earned.”

Now, thanks to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, we have an idea on the exact numbers Mayne was working with. According to Marchand, Mayne was making in the range of $1.5 million or more to do 150 SportsCenter episodes.

“It may have been as high as $1.7 million,” Marchand tweeted.

— Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) May 13, 2021

Even given Mayne’s legendary status at ESPN, that’s a lot of money for the job he was being asked to do. It’s not shocking that the network wanted Mayne to take less, but we also don’t blame him for refusing the offer, even if he has been honest about his overall good fortune in the business.

“I’m not asking anyone to feel sorry for me. It’s my choice to stay or not stay,” he told Deitsch this week. “It was still a good amount of money in the real world. I’m not trying to frame this as woe for me. Nothing like that. I just think I can do better elsewhere.”

Mayne was originally hired at ESPN in 1994.