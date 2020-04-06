Leading Candidates Emerge For ESPN’s Monday Night Football Booth

ESPN struck out on luring Tony Romo and Peyton Manning to man its Monday Night Football booth, but the lineup for the network’s prime time broadcasting team might still be changing.

According to a report from Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Steve Levy, Louis Riddick and Dan Orlovsky are the leading candidates to comprise ESPN’s Monday Night Football broadcast this fall. The current team of Joe Tessitore and Booger McFarland has drawn frequent criticism over the last two seasons.

No firm decision has been made, per Marchand. However, one thing the company is reportedly set on is continuing its hot pursuit of New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees. Brees is drawing interest from multiple networks for a future in TV following his eventual retirement from the NFL.

ESPN is willing to offer Brees up to $6.5 million to work for them, Marchand writes.

NEWS: ESPN is pursuing Drew Brees with post-retirement MNF offer, while Steve Levy, Louis Riddick & Dan Orlovsky have emerged as leading candidates for next season, The Post has learned.https://t.co/sNdxfDKWy9 — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) April 6, 2020

ESPN’s pursuit of Brees could limit what it does to its Monday Night crew this season. It doesn’t make much sense to have a three-man booth if one or both analysts could be replaced by Brees in 2021.

Levy has been at ESPN since 1993 in a variety of roles. He served as the network’s lead play-by-play broadcaster for the XFL this spring, working with Greg McElroy and Dianna Russini.

Riddick and Orlovsky are already featured extensively on multiple shows for the Worldwide Leader. Orlovsky appears to be a rising star at ESPN, while Riddick has been one of its more popular football analysts in recent years and has been mentioned as a potential NFL general manager.