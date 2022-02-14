ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky has been getting bigger and bigger roles with the network since joining the Worldwide Leader in Sports four years ago. But it appears his time with the network could be winding down.

According to OutKick, Orlovsky’s contract with ESPN is expiring in the next few months. However, ESPN is reportedly eager to re-sign him and consider him one of their top commentators. ESPN has not confirmed or commented on any of OutKick’s reporting on this.

While it remains to be seen if ESPN will make Orlovsky a new offer – let alone if he takes it – he does appear to have support from people with influence. Stephen A. Smith in particular, ESPN’s top personality, has reportedly offered his support to Orlovsky.

But there could still be a wrinkle in whatever plans the Worldwide Leader in Sports have. There may be a looming reshuffling of NFL broadcasters and analysts across many major networks, as well as up-and-coming ones like Amazon.

If Orlovsky is a free agent, he could command a huge payday from networks willing to make a splash.

There is also the outside possibility that Dan Orlovsky takes a break from broadcasting and goes into coaching. The former NFL quarterbacks was linked to potential coaching roles as recently as a year ago.

Nothing came from those rumors, but we’ve seen plenty of coaches find success on the sidelines after some time in the booth or at the desk.

Will Dan Orlovsky return to ESPN?