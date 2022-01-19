On Tuesday night, the sports world mourned the loss of a longtime college football broadcaster.

Ron Franklin, a longtime ESPN play-by-play commentator for football and basketball, passed away according to multiple reports. He was 79 years old.

“Just got the sad news that my friend Ron Franklin has passed away,” Mike Barnes said. “If you’re a sports fan, you knew Ron Franklin and his amazing voice. Incredibly talented and knowledgeable and very nice and gracious. RIP.”

Franklin got his start in the broadcasting world during his days at the University of Mississippi as a student. He eventually became the play-by-play commentator for the University of Texas, covering both basketball and football for several years.

The led him to become a play-by-play broadcaster for ESPN where he continued to call both basketball and football. He worked at ESPN from 1987 until 2011 when he was let go by the Worldwide Leader for alleged inappropriate comments to a female coworker.

While his career at ESPN ended on a sour note, fans – especially those from Texas – remember him well.

“I treasured every moment I spent talking college football with one of the best voices in the history of broadcasting. RIP, Ron Franklin,” said Texas columnist Cedric Golden.

Our thoughts are with the Franklin family.