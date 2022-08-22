Report: 'Major' Cast Shakeup Coming At Fox Sports

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 04: A detail view of a Fox Sports logo is seen on a broadcast camera during the Big Ten Championship Game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Michigan Wolverines on December 04, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium, in Indianapolis, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Fox Sports is reportedly altering the casts of its biggest studio shows.

According to Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports, the cable network plans on pairing Joy Taylor and Emmanuel Acho for a national afternoon show.

Jason McIntyre is in line to replace Taylor as the co-host on "The Herd with Colin Cowherd."

Taylor, who started as a moderator on "Undisputed" in 2016, replaced Kristine Leahy as Cowherd's co-host in 2018. She also operates her own weekend radio show and the "Maybe I'm Crazy" podcast.

Acho, an ex-NFL linebacker, joined Fox Sports in 2020. He currently hosts "Speak For Yourself" alongside Marcellus Wiley.

The New York Post's Ryan Glasspiegel reported last month that the former defensive end's future with Fox Sports is "up in the air" as he plans to leave the afternoon show. McCarthy speculated that Wiley could transition into a football analyst role if he remains at Fox.

Glasspiegel's past report also mentioned the network's interest in pairing Taylor with Acho. Fox Sports reportedly wants to add a third member, with former running back LeSean McCoy considered a "favorite" to join a football-focused show.

Other changes could abound. WFAN's Craig Carton is getting a morning show in the time slot occupied by "First Things First." As a result, Nick Wright, Chris Broussard, and Kevin Wildes are expected to transition to a new afternoon program airing between "The Herd" and the new Taylor/Acho show.