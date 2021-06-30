Report: Major ESPN Host’s Future With Network In Jeopardy

Since joining ESPN in 2014, Maria Taylor has performed well in a number of roles for the company, hosting and reporting on several different sports.

Now, a report from Andrew Marchand of the New York Post indicates that Taylor’s time at ESPN might be coming to an end. Marchand says that the College GameDay and NBA Countdown host reportedly turned down a salary increase from nearly $1 million to roughly $5 million per year during the pandemic last year.

“Taylor, sources said, was hoping to be in the “Stephen A. Smith money” neighborhood, which is near $8 million annually,” Marchand wrote.

Now, Marchand says, the company is still offering Taylor a sizable raise, but one worth between $2-$3 million. With Taylor’s contract expiring late next month, her position at ESPN is “in limbo.”

NEW COLUMN: ESPN made Maria Taylor an offer that would've eventually brought her salary to near $5M, she declined it. Her future at the network is now in limbo.https://t.co/2CcqwmVoc8 — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) June 30, 2021

We’ve seen ESPN slash salaries over the last few months, with multiple on-air talents looking to continue to their careers elsewhere. Kenny Mayne and Ariel Helwani are the two biggest examples of this.

Taylor is viewed as a multi-talented potential rising star by many in the industry, so we think ESPN would want to keep her around. However, if the Worldwide Leader doesn’t budge on its current offer, will we see Taylor bet on herself elsewhere?

Stay tuned.