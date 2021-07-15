Report: Maria Taylor Is Very Close To Leaving ESPN

Maria Taylor and ESPN have been in the midst of a contract dispute throughout the summer and during the NBA Finals. With her current deal set to expire in just six days on July 20, a decision on whether she’ll be staying or leaving should be coming soon.

A latest report suggests that Taylor is learning towards the latter.

According to a new report from Front Office Sports, the ESPN host is inching closer to a signing with the Worldwide Leader’s rival, NBC Sports. Sources indicated that NBC’s deal with Taylor is “at the half-yard line.”

“The deal’s at the half-yard line. But that can still be a long way in contract negotiations,” a source told Front Office Sports.

BREAKING: ESPN’s Maria Taylor is nearing a possible deal with rival NBC Sports, sources tell @MMcCarthyREV ⬇️https://t.co/l8jnheTlbl — Front Office Sports (@FOS) July 14, 2021

At NBC, Taylor could be in line to take over as the host of “Football Night in America” as Mike Tirico transitions into the play-by-play role in place of Al Michaels. She could also prove to be a major figure in the network’s Olympic coverage or play a role in Notre Dame football broadcasts.

However, ESPN still remains in the mix to bring back the 34-year-old host. Last week, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported that the network offered Taylor a new deal “in the neighborhood” of $3 million per year.

“ESPN has a contract on the table for Taylor in the neighborhood of $3 million per year, The Post has learned,” Marchand said. “The deal represents roughly a 300 percent increase from her current $1 million per year.”

Taylor is currently hosting “NBA Countdown” during the NBA Finals on ESPN, which could end up being her last gig for the Worldwide Leader.

Either way, a decision should be coming in the next few days, but whatever Taylor decides will generate a seismic shift in the sports media world.