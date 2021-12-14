Report: Michelle Tafoya Makes Decision On Broadcasting Future

Over the past few weeks, fans have begun to wonder why Michelle Tafoya has been absent from the sideline.

Sunday night’s game between the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers was the third-straight game she missed. Following her absence, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post spoke to NBC about it and was told that the network is giving its announcers “bye weeks” this year.

“As we’ve done repeatedly, we’re again giving our SNF announcers bye weeks in 2021, and we plan to do it well into the future,” the network told Marchand.

Well, there’s some news on that front. According to Marchand, the 2021 season will be Tafoya’s last with NBC.

From the post:

This season is expected to be “Sunday Night Football” reporter Michele Tafoya’s final one on the sidelines, The Post has learned. Sources said it is Tafoya’s decision to step away from the field. She has been on network TV at CBS, ABC/ESPN and NBC for nearly three decades. NBC declined comment, while Tafoya could not be immediately reached.

There will be significant turnover for Sunday Night Football next season. If Tafoya is gone, that means two of the three faces of the show won’t be there.

Marchand noted that Mike Tirico is expected to take over as the play-by-play analyst for the 2022 season. Kathryn Tappen, who filled in for Tafoya over the past few weeks, could be the new sideline reporter.