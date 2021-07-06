Report: Potential Destination Emerges For Maria Taylor

Last week, it was reported that Maria Taylor’s contract with ESPN is set to expire around July 20. That means the Worldwide Leader in Sports is running out of time to make a deal happen.

Taylor is one of the most versatile workers ESPN has at the moment. She’s been an excellent host for ESPN’s NBA Countdown, as well as an outstanding sideline reporter for the network’s college football coverage.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Taylor was offered a raise from her current $1 million salary. However, she didn’t accept the initial offer of around $5 million because she wants a contract similar to the one that Stephen A. Smith received.

ESPN wants to keep Taylor around for the foreseeable future, but the network has not met her asking price. To make matters worse, it sounds like she has another suitor on the open market.

Marchand is reporting that NBC could be a potential destination for Taylor if she doesn’t re-sign with ESPN.

“A year ago, ESPN had offered a contract that would have eventually reached near $5 million per year towards its conclusion,” Marchand wrote via the New York Post. “With ESPN currently cutting salaries, the two sides have been far apart with NBC emerging as a possible destination for Taylor.” NBC recently signed Cari Champion and Kenny Mayne, so it does have some history with ESPN broadcasters. The fact that Taylor and ESPN are far apart on a new deal is not a great sign for her future at the company. The good news, however, is that she’s so talented she should be at the top of every sports media company’s wishlist. Taylor, 34, has proven that she can handle a multitude of roles over the past few years. Now, she’s hoping to cash in with a new contract.