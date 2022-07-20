Report: Prominent Personality's Future At Fox Sports Uncertain

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 30: TV hosts Max Kellerman, Michelle Beadle and Marcellus Wiley attend REVOLT and The National Cable and Telecommunications Association's Celebration of Cable at Belasco Theatre on April 30, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

FOX Sports personality Marcellus Wiley reportedly could find himself changing roles at the network...or leaving it altogether.

Wiley, who has been at FOX Sports since 2018, will be leaving his afternoon show First Things First and faces an uncertain future, according to Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post.

"Sources said that there have been serious talks about pairing [Emmanuel] Acho [Wiley's co-host] with “The Herd” co-host Joy Taylor, with ex-NFL running back LeSean McCoy characterized as the “favorite” to join that pair on what is expected to be a football-heavy show," Glasspiegel wrote. "A deal with McCoy has not been completed."

There's reportedly a chance Wiley could remain at FOX in a different role, or he could look to find a home elsewhere.

A defensive lineman with the NFL's Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys, Jacksonville Jaguars and San Diego Chargers from 1997-2006, Wiley began his broadcasting career at ESPN.

At the Worldwide Leader, he co-hosted shows such as SportsNation with Michelle Beadle and also appeared on NFL Live, Mike & Mike, and other programs.

He made the switch over to FOX Sports in 2018 to join Jason Whitlock on Speak For Yourself, and after Whitlock left the network, Acho filled his spot.