Report: Rachel Nichols, ESPN Agree To Settlement

Rachel Nichols is officially no longer part of ESPN after the two sides reportedly came to a settlement this week.

According to a report from Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Nichols and the Worldwide Leader agreed to a divorce. The report did not detail how much Nichols walked away with.

However, Marchand did note that Nichols was making between $1.5 and $2 million per year for ESPN. With one year left on her contract, it’s easy to speculate how much she made in the departure.

Here’s more from the New York Post:

The settlement agreement came after Nichols had been exiled by ESPN following the fallout over her private comments about diversity at the network were made public in July 2021. Nichols had one year remaining on her deal, but ESPN had no intention of using her after the network removed her from its NBA coverage prior to this season.

Nichols made disparaging comments about former co-worker Maria Taylor. It didn’t take long for Taylor to realize her future with a different company, NBC.

She’s now a major part of NBC’s coverage, while Nichols is out of the job. We’ll have to wait and see where Nichols lands next.