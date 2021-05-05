When the 2021-22 NBA season kicks off, TNT could have a completely different broadcast booth, according to a new report.

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post suggested Chris Webber might not be back as the booth’s lead color analyst. He has teamed up with Marv Albert for the past few seasons.

Albert’s contract is set to expire following the close of the 2020-21 season. With that in mind, TNT could reportedly decide to move on from Webber and go with a new pairing next season.

Marchand noted that Webber has failed to connect with the NBA audience over the past few seasons. He said the feeling that the former NBA star won’t return “has been growing for a while.”

But there is another issue at play as well. According to Marchand, Turner was not happy with Webber after he made a last-minute decision not to do NCAA Tournament games.

In March, Webber did not help himself — if he wishes to continue to call games — by informing Turner officials very late that he would not do the NCAA Tournament that took place in Indiana’s “bubble” format. While TNT has been very understanding about COVID concerns throughout the pandemic, the fact that Webber waited until the last moment before bailing was looked upon as poor form.

Marchand noted several former NBA players could fill in for Webber next season.

He highlighted Reggie Miller and Grant Hill as possible replacements.