It’s been a busy day for the Worldwide Leader in Sports as ESPN deals with a controversy involving two of its biggest starts.

Earlier this week, ESPN announced Rachel Nichols will not serve as the sideline reporter for NBA Finals coverage. The decision, made just a few hours before the Finals kicks off, comes after controversial comments Nichols made regarding Maria Taylor.

“We believe this is best decision for all concerned in order to keep the focus on the NBA Finals. Rachel will continue to host The Jump,” ESPN said in a statement. Not long after that news broke, ESPN canceled Tuesday’s edition of “The Jump.”

Now we know why the show was canceled. According to a report from Ben Strauss of the Washington Post, the show was canceled following “backlash” of Nichols hosting the show immediately following the release of her controversial comments.

Per a source, The Jump was canceled today because of the backlash to yesterday's episode–Rachel Nichols hosting and the awkward opening segment–but the hope is to be back on the air tomorrow. Updated story here: https://t.co/BlgGES0GiG — Ben Strauss (@benjstrauss) July 6, 2021

“‘The Jump’ did not air in its usual 4 p.m. time slot,” Strauss reported. “A person with knowledge of the show said it was off the air after backlash to Nichols hosting it Monday, though it was expected to be back on Wednesday.”

ESPN reportedly plans to host the show on Wednesday with Nichols resuming her hosting duties.