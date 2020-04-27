Will Cain Is Reportedly Expected To Leave ESPN Soon

After five years at ESPN, it looks like radio host and commentator Will Cain will be on the move quite soon.

Cain’s departure from the Worldwide Leader is “imminent,” according to a nugget in a new column by the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand. He is reportedly headed to another major network.

“He is soon expected to sign a contract with Fox News and Fox Nation, according to sources,” Marchand wrote.

It is unclear what role Cain will have at Fox. He has experience in political media before, contributing to The Blaze and CNN before signing on at ESPN in March 2015. Since January 2018, the 45-year-old Cain has hosted his own show on ESPN Radio while also appearing on programs such as First Take.

Front Office Sports’ Mike McCarthy first hinted at a possible union between the commentator and FOX earlier this month.

Sources say @willcain could be on the move from ESPN; possibly to Fox News. It would make sense. Cain cut his teeth in politics before switching to sports. Ex-ESPNer Britt McHenry is over at Fox Nation. The @WillCainShow was still on today. ESPN declined to comment. — Michael McCarthy (@MMcCarthyREV) April 10, 2020

Meanwhile, Cain’s radio show remained on the air this afternoon, as scheduled.

It will be interesting to see when more news on Cain’s expected departure and future role at FOX is uncovered. Stay tuned.