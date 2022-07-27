Rich Eisen Announces Decision On His Broadcasting Future

ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 02: Rich Eisen attends the 8th Annual NFL Honors at The Fox Theatre on February 2, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Rich Eisen has been at NFL Network since 2003, but there have been reports lately that he could be leaving.

Not so, said Eisen on his radio show Wednesday. The 53-year-old broadcaster made it clear he has no intention of going elsewhere.

In fact, Eisen revealed that he agreed to terms to remain at NFL Network on June 17. He was waiting to have the "t's crossed and i's dotted."

"I'll be there. I want to be there for a long time," Eisen explained. "Next year is the 20th anniversary [for me]. I love working there. I love working with the people who work there. I'm going to be there."

There you have it.

Eisen left ESPN for NFL Network nearly two decades ago, and has held multiple roles for the company since then. Currently, he hosts NFL GameDay Morning during the season.

Additionally, Eisen anchors coverage for the NFL Draft, NFL Scouting Combine and Super Bowl.