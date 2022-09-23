Rich Eisen Speculates Tom Brady Might Never Work At Fox

ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 02: Rich Eisen attends the 8th Annual NFL Honors at The Fox Theatre on February 2, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

It was announced earlier this year that Tom Brady signed a massive contract with Fox Sports. That deal won't start until he officially retires from the NFL.

Even though Brady signed a 10-year, $375 million deal with Fox Sports, Rich Eisen has some doubts about the legendary quarterback entering the broadcast booth.

During an appearance on Jimmy Traina's "Sports Illustrated Media Podcast," Eisen addressed Brady's future as a broadcaster.

"I still gotta see it to believe it, I’ll be honest with you, man," Eisen said of Brady. "I know it’s a great chunk of change and it’s a lot of money. I don’t know. I have no insight, this is nothing personally I know, it’s just a lot of work. It is a lot of work. And I’m not saying Brady’s not up for it, but if he’s been grinding for 23, 24 years, it’s still a grind in its own way."

Eisen added that he initially thought Brady would follow in Peyton Manning's footsteps once he hangs up his cleats.

“I think what Peyton Manning has done with his post-playing career is more of a blueprint that I would think Brady would follow,” Eisen added, via Awful Announcing. “Peyton Manning could be making that much money in the booth himself, right? Instead, he’s got his own production company and he’s doing the games, but not all of them, only 10 of them. And he’s doing them from his basement and he’s got the rights to the games!”

It's possible that Eisen is onto something here. With so much uncertainty surrounding Brady's future, he could end up changing his mind.

For now though, Fox Sports expects Brady to be its lead NFL analyst as soon as he retires.