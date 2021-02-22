A longtime NFL game analyst is reportedly out at CBS, according to a report from the New York Post on Monday afternoon.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, CBS is parting ways with longtime game analyst Rich Gannon.

Gannon, 55, has been with CBS for 16 seasons, calling games for the prominent network after retiring from football. The former NFL quarterback played in the league from 1987 until 2004. Gannon was a four-time Pro Bowler and a two-time first-team All-Pro.

Marchand reports that CBS is choosing to not renew his contract for the 2021 season and beyond.

NEWS: After 16 seasons, Rich Gannon is out as a CBS game analyst, The Post has learned.https://t.co/iqgKKJs9p0 — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) February 22, 2021

From the report:

CBS has not set Gannon’s replacement just yet. The two internal candidates figure to be Adam Archuleta and James Lofton. Before last season, CBS started to tip its hand on the 55-year-old Gannon when it split him from his longtime partner, Kevin Harlan. While CBS doesn’t officially designate its depth chart, Harlan and Trent Green did the third best game most weeks, while Greg Gumbel and Gannon received the fourth most-watched matchup.

CBS Sports has confirmed the decision to not renew Gannon’s contract. As Marchand mentioned, it’s unclear who will replace him on the broadcasting team.

The network’s top NFL team, Jim Nantz and Tony Romo, are coming off a Super Bowl performance. Romo makes nearly $20 million a season while Nantz is reportedly seeking a big raise, as well.