Look: Rihanna Fans Are Furious With ESPN Personality Today

During an appearance on The Sherri Show this Wednesday, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith was asked about Rihanna being this year's halftime performer for the Super Bowl.

"I don’t wanna say I’m not excited. She’s fantastic," Smith told Sherri Shepherd. "That’s not where I’m going with this. Ladies and gentlemen, she’s a lot of things. She’s spectacular, actually. And congratulations on new momma-hood. There’s one thing she’s not: She ain’t Beyoncé."

That comment from Smith sparked a lot of backlash from Rihanna's fan base.

In fact, some of the tweets directed at Smith were quite harsh.

One fan tweeted, "you a bey fan so what’s the point? the comparison was just useless it’s rihanna’s moment, let her lives it."

"You didn’t have to bring up another singer in the conversation," another fan tweeted at Smith. "You could have said good luck and keep it moving. You are free to have your favorite but don’t disrespect another performer to lift up your fave."

"You're a disgrace," a third fan commented. "Don't ever speak on her good name again."

Smith issued an apology to Rihanna on Twitter this afternoon.

"Horrific mistake. Something that was suppose to be a fun moment on the Sherri Shepard show has gotten out of hand," Smith tweeted. "An overzealous member on my MGMT team — which has access to my account — posted something I would NEVER say about @rihanna, her fans or any other artist.

"The post Has been removed. My social management team will never make a mistake like this again. My apologies again to @Rihanna. And just to be clear, I’m a huge fan. Sherri and I were just having fun. That is all."

Rihanna probably isn't bothered by Smith's comments. We can't, however, say the same thing about her fan base.