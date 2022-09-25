Robert Griffin III Names 'Runaway' Heisman Trophy Favorite

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 30: Robert Griffin III speaks onstage during round four of the 2022 NFL Draft on April 30, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) David Becker/Getty Images

Robert Griffin III knows a thing or two about the Heisman Trophy, having won the prestigious award in 2011.

So when the former quarterback turned ESPN analyst offers up his opinion on the early front runner for this year's Heisman, it's worth listening to and considering.

Saturday night, Griffin named Tennessee's Hendon Hooker the "runaway Heisman favorite" after his performance in the Vols' win over rival Florida.

Hooker torched the Gators, racking up 349 passing yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for 112 yards and a score. The 38-33 win vaulted Tennessee into the top 10 in both major polls.

While we respect Griffin's take, we're not quite ready to call Hooker the "runaway" favorite right now.

It's true his Heisman odds skyrocketed after yesterday's game, and Hooker is definitely in contention for the award. However, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud has thrown for 16 touchdowns and only one interception so far, and USC's Caleb Williams and Alabama's Bryce Young (last year's winner) are also in the mix.

We've still got more than two months to go in the Heisman race. Should be a fun one.