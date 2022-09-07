Ryan Leaf Lands New Job In Sports Media

KNOXVILLE, TN - AUGUST 31: Ryan Leaf walking off the field before a college football game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Georgia State Panthers on August 31, 2019, at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. (Photo by Bryan Lynn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Former NFL quarterback Ryan Leaf has landed a new media gig for this season.

On Wednesday morning, Leaf announced on Twitter that he's joining forces with PointsBet. He'll get to host his own sports talk show called The Straight Line with Ryan Leaf.

Leaf's show will discuss the biggest storylines in the NFL and college football. Of course, he'll also discuss player props, spreads, totals and more.

"I'm thrilled to join the PointsBet team as we work together to produce premium football content during this upcoming football season," Leaf said, via PR Newswire. "With PointsBet's market-leading emphasis on live betting options and their best-in-class user experience, it was an easy decision. I'm eager to use my knowledge of the game in a new and exciting way that connects me to sports fans and bettors on a regular basis."

In 2019, ESPN hired Leaf as a college football analyst. He has made countless appearances on SportsCenter.

This new opportunity with PointsBet will allow Leaf to show the sports world what he can do in a large role.

Leaf's show will take place four times a week.