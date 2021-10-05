ESPN Host Apologizes For What She Said On Podcast

During a recent appearance on the Uncut with Jay Cutler podcast, ESPN host Sage Steele criticized the network’s mandate regarding the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I respect everyone’s decision, I really do, but to mandate it is, um, sick. And it’s scary to me in many way,” Steele told Cutler. “But I have a job, a job that I love, and frankly, a job that I need, but again, I love it. I’m not surprised it got to this point, especially with Disney, a global company…but it was actually emotional.”

Steele also said that she didn’t want to receive the vaccine, but she had until Sept. 30 to make a final decision.

Roughly a week after making these comments on the Uncut with Jay Cutler podcast, Steele issued a public apology for putting ESPN in the middle of a tricky situation.

“I know my recent comments created controversy for the company, and I apologize,” Steele said. “We are in the midst of an extremely challenging time that impacts all of us, and it’s more critical than ever that we communicate constructively and thoughtfully.”

ESPN also released a statement on this matter. The company is apparently having conversations with Steele about this issue that’ll remain private.

“At ESPN, we embrace different points of view – dialogue and discussion makes this place great,” the network said in its statement. “That said, we expect that those points of view be expressed respectfully, in a manner consistent with our values, and in line with our internal policies. We are having direct conversations with Sage and those conversations will remain private.”

According to John Ourand of Sports Business Journal, Steele will not appear on SportsCenter this week. It’s unclear when she’ll be on air again.

Steele first joined ESPN in 2007 as the host of the late afternoon SportsCenter.