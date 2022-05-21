Sage Steele Issues Statement After Getting Hit By Golf Ball At PGA Championship

LOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 04: Sage Steele attends Culinary Kickoff At Kentucky Derby at Muhammad Ali Center on May 4, 2017 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images for #Culinary Kickoff)

ESPN anchor Sage Steele was reportedly "covered in blood" on Thursday at the PGA Championship after being hit in the face by a drive from Jon Rahm.

An eyewitness told The Quadrilateral they saw Steele "on the ground, holding her nose, mouth or chin area." She was at Southern Hills Country Club this week to cover the second major of the year.

On Saturday afternoon, Steele released a statement on this incident.

"I just want to thank everyone for your concern and prayers during the last couple of days. From the doctors, nurses and EMTs at Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa, to my doctor and dentist here in Connecticut, and my co-workers at ESPN, I am so grateful," Steele said. "With the help of my team, I hope to recover quickly for my three kids, and get back to work. Looking forward to seeing everyone again soon."

There is currently no timetable for Steele's return.

Steele, 49, first joined ESPN in 2007. She has been an anchor for SportsCenter for several years.

We're wishing Steele a speedy recovery.