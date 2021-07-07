Scott Hanson Makes Decision On Future With ‘NFL RedZone’

Rest easy, fans of NFL RedZone. Scott Hanson, the voice of the popular whiparound channel that broadcasts through the afternoon every NFL Sunday isn’t going anywhere.

Hanson began his run when the NFL Network launched its competitor to DirecTV’s Red Zone Channel in 2009. He’s hosted every single Sunday since, becoming the ubiquitous voice for so many NFL fans.

According to Front Office Sports, Hanson has signed a “multi-year contract extension” to host RedZone. He’ll also continue to cover major events like the Super Bowl, NFL Draft, and NFL Scouting Combine.

The news is fairly significant as the NFL Media Group has been cutting costs “to make itself attractive to potential investors,” FOS says. That has included the departures of journalists of Michael Silver and Mark Kriegel, whose contracts have expired.

EXCLUSIVE: @ScottHanson has signed a new multi-year deal to continue hosting the NFL RedZone, said sources. Hanson has hosted every episode of NFL Network's live, whip-around Sunday channel since its debut in 2009. https://t.co/d3MM263dUv — Michael McCarthy (@MMcCarthyREV) July 7, 2021

FOS writes that Scott Hanson actually worked the 2020 season on a one-year deal due to complications stemming from COVID-19. He’s probably relieved to get this contract situated.

The former Syracuse football player has become a very popular figure among the large NFL media world. His job, which runs non-stop from 1 p.m. through the end of the 4 p.m. slate of games every Sunday, is not an easy one, either. He and DirecTV’s Andrew Siciliano are basically the only ones in the world who’ve done it. Both would be very difficult to replace.

